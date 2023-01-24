Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $378,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.74. 625,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.48 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

