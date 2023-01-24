Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 7,743 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.9% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 679,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

