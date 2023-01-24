Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 10,020 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627,592. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

