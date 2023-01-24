Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.94

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 408959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,303,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.



