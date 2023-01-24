Wirtual Price Tops $0.0697 on Exchanges (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Wirtual has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $31,466.13 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wirtual alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual launched on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wirtual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirtual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.