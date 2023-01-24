Wojak Finance (WOJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,689.97

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $168.55 million and approximately $11,689.97 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00412184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.47 or 0.28932268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00592997 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

