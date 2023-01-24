WOO Network (WOO) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. WOO Network has a total market cap of $314.12 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOO Network token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,911,710 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

