Woodward (WWD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY23 guidance at $3.15-3.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.15-$3.60 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $640.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 288,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,057. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after buying an additional 121,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

