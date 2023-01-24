World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,182,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on INT shares. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

INT opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Stories

