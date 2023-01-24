WOW-token Price Tops $0.0304 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $304.05 million and approximately $16.30 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.01348110 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006678 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00029813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01694947 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.03033582 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $19.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

