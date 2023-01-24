Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.