XML Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

MPC stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.56. 970,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $143.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

