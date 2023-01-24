XML Financial LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 273.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock remained flat at $62.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,473,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,987. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

