XML Financial LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GSLC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.43. The company had a trading volume of 134,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,406. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75.

