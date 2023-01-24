XML Financial LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1,300.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 10,521,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,530,293. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $277.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.