XML Financial LLC Invests $2.36 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,691,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 47,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

GD traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 443,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.31. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.79 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.