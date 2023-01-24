XML Financial LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 159,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 40.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

