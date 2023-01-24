XML Financial LLC Purchases 11,230 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. 946,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

