XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.86. 2,182,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,822,576. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $162.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

