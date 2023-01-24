XML Financial LLC Purchases 51,755 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% in the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 440,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 41,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 2,806,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,633. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.