XML Financial LLC Purchases 8,027 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 211,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,492. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

