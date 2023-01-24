XML Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 278,861 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 278,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 4,484,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,040,734. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.