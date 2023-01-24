XML Financial LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after acquiring an additional 275,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. 726,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,355. The company has a market capitalization of $156.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

