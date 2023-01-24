XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $313.39 million and $148,754.89 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001409 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

