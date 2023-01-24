XXEC Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

XXEC Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Cognex accounts for about 2.4% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNX. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Cognex Trading Down 0.7 %

CGNX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,172. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.