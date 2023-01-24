XXEC Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

XXEC Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Catalent accounts for about 4.4% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Catalent by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 342,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 457,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

