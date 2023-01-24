Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,620,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,079 shares.The stock last traded at $104.10 and had previously closed at $101.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.