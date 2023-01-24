Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 480,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 184,702 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $4.33.

Yalla Group Stock Up 15.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

