Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 480,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 184,702 shares.The stock last traded at $5.09 and had previously closed at $4.33.
Yalla Group Stock Up 15.9 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $741.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
