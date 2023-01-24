yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $7,684.44 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $7,684.44 or 0.33537995 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $281.54 million and $35.30 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00404105 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.70 or 0.28365205 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00587723 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
