Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of TWOU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

