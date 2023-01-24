Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

ADI traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 99,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.