Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MKC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 33,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,050. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.