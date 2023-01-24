Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.54. 51,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,168. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.33 and a 200-day moving average of $245.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

