Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 29,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

