Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. 39,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,509. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $162.81. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

