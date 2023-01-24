Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial Profile

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.