Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after acquiring an additional 115,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 358,403 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,836,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,292,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 308,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.2 %

WBA traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 776,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

