Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. 408,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,648,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

