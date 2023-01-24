Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $167.17. 85,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $205.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

