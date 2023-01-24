Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,108,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 39.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% during the third quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.91, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.