Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,347. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

