Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $256.18. 61,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,548. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.53.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

