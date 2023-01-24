Zcash Market Cap Hits $768.11 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $47.40 or 0.00205319 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $768.11 million and approximately $62.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00047086 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,205,412 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

