Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.65. 2,747,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock worth $905,391 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $13,112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 611.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2,560.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 125,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 121,218 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

