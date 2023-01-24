Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

