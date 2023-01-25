10,394 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after buying an additional 533,142 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,925,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,617,000 after buying an additional 102,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

