10,950 Shares in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 147,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

AFB stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

