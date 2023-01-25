11,027 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 2,420,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,812,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

