13,303 Shares in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTU) Purchased by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $826,000.

Get EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I alerts:

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I offers effecting a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.