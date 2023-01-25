13,483 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

C stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

